Advertisement

Court: Colorado school districts can raise property taxes

FILE - This 2020, file photo, shows the exterior of the State Capitol in downtown Denver.
FILE - This 2020, file photo, shows the exterior of the State Capitol in downtown Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that lawmakers can allow revenue-starved school districts to raise property taxes without the voter approval that’s normally required for tax increases under the state constitution.

The opinion came after lawmakers, most of them majority Democrats, asked the court to determine whether a bill that would gradually raise local district property taxes to generate millions of dollars for K-12 schools is legal. The Colorado Sun reports that the bill passed the Legislature on Monday and is headed to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for consideration.

Public school funding that partly relies on property tax revenue has suffered for years, largely because of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, a 1992 constitutional amendment that requires voters to OK proposed tax hikes. The same applies to state K-12 funding, which has lagged because of limits imposed by the amendment.

Residents in 174 of Colorado’s 178 school districts have voted to allow their districts to ignore caps on spending. But the state education department advised districts that they had to reduce their property tax rates to meet limits on spending contained in the amendment. Reduced rates couldn’t be raised again without voter approval.

The bill approved Monday essentially allows districts to gradually raise property tax rates starting the fiscal year that begins July 1. Bill sponsors say it could generate more than $90 million next fiscal year and roughly $288 million a year by 2040.

They also say it can alleviate inequitable funding among wealthy and poorer districts under Colorado’s complicated tax policies. The state has sent more money to wealthier districts where property values have risen but property taxes have fallen.

Attorney General Phil Weiser helped argue the case for the governor before the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Brian Boatright dissented in the opinion, agreeing with Republicans that voters must approve property tax hikes.

“Fully funded schools are essential, and the value of education cannot be overstated,” Boatright wrote. “The plain language of our state constitution, nevertheless, requires that the state or any local government entity obtain advance voter approval for ‘any new tax, tax rate increase, (or) mill levy above that for the prior year.’”

House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar celebrated the ruling.

“The decision handed down today will help us start to make up for years of deeply inequitable funding processes that have hamstrung certain districts like mine in Pueblo and held our schools back,” she said in a statement.

Most Read

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper...
Mistrial declared for suspect in 2019 day care raid involving children behind false wall
Fire west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Lightning sparks 1-acre wildfire near Gold Camp Road
Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Colorado Springs city council discusses proposed development near Garden of the God Road in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood
Auto-ped crash in Colorado Springs 5/25/21.
Pedestrian hit in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon off Nevada Avenue