Advertisement

Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper...
Mistrial declared for suspect in 2019 day care raid involving children behind false wall
Fire west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Lightning sparks 1-acre wildfire near Gold Camp Road
Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case