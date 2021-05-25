Advertisement

Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine site to close June 14

An April photo of the Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site.
An April photo of the Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective mid-June, the Colorado State Fairgrounds will no longer be an option for Puebloans needing a vaccine.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the site will be closing June 14. The site will continue giving first and second doses through that date, but anyone needing a second dose after the 14th will need to find another option. A list of providers can be found in the below Facebook post:

The Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site will close June 14, 2021. They will continue to offer first and...

Posted by Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FEMA tells 11 News this is actually an extension, as the site was originally slated to close June 8. The state fairgrounds needs the facility later in the month.

The health department assures the public there are still numerous options for vaccines in Pueblo County.

