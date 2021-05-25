Colorado announces $1 million vaccine lottery; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!

DENVER (KKTV) - It can save lives, end a pandemic, and now it could make you $1 million richer!

Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that every Coloradan who gets a vaccine by the end of the month will be entered to win a special vaccinated-only lottery.

“Not one, not two, not three, not four but five drawings!” a visibly excited Gov. Jared Polis exclaimed during a news conference Tuesday to announce the initiative.

Officially known as the Colorado Comeback Cash program, the lottery is intended to help increase the excitement around getting vaccinated. If you were already vaccinated, you’re already entered. If you still haven’t gotten your shot, you have until June 1 to do so and be eligible. The only criteria to win: be alive, be a resident of Colorado, have at least one vaccine shot, and be 18 or older.

For those younger than 18, Polis said the state is will announce details in the coming days on a scholarship program in place of the lottery.

“Rather than gamble on getting COVID, let’s take a risk on winning $1 million!” Polis said.

So far, 2.5 million Coloradans have been vaccinated, making your odds 1 in 500,000.

“Those are very good odds,” Polis said. “Better than Powerball.”

The drawings will be held June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 7. Each vaccinated Coloradan was assigned a random number, and one of those numbers will be drawn each week. If your number comes up, you’ll be notified.

The money to fund the lottery is coming from the CARES ACT.

“Everybody who has been vaccinated is in the lottery, You’d be foolish not to [get vaccinated],” Polis said.

“May the odds be ever in your favor.”

