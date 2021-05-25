Advertisement

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect, appears in court on 115 charges

BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at...
BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Alissa is suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Monday, March 22. He is facing 47 total attempted murder charges after an additional 13 counts were added on Monday, May 24. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera, Pool)(Matthew Jonas | DC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOULDER (CBS Denver) - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspect accused of shooting and killing 10 people inside a King Soopers in Boulder appeared in court on Tuesday morning. The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed more charges against Alissa, including 13 attempted murder charges and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Alissa, 21, sat silently in the courtroom for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

In April, the district attorney’s office filed more charges related to attempted murder and having prohibited large magazines. The additions on May 24 bring the total number of charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to 115.

Ten of those charges are murder in the first degree, one count for each victim: 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

The suspect faces a total of 47 attempted murder charges which include counts for 15 civilians and 11 law enforcement personnel.

Police responded to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive on March 22 for reports of an active shooter. They were met with gunfire, and the first officer to enter the building, Eric Talley, died at the scene.

No mention was made in this status hearing on whether the defense will seek a competency exam for the defendant to see if he is even fit to stand trial. A mental health defense is highly expected after family members of Alissa indicated in interviews just after the shooting that he had been acting strangely.

Alissa remains in police custody at an undisclosed location. The next hearing scheduled to discuss evidence is set for Sept. 7 in Boulder.

