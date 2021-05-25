4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ returns to Colorado Springs for a second year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Release) - With resounding positive feedback from the Colorado Springs community, 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch will be back for a second year bringing fireworks to residents across El Paso County. The event, innovatively designed by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation as a result of COVID-19, allows residents to enjoy the holiday while watching one of the region’s many fireworks shows “from their porch”. “The success of the 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch allowed our community to celebrate this patriotic day together no matter where you reside. It feels right to bring this event back and continue to foster a sense of unity throughout our great City” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The event continues the tradition of playing a patriotic concert, along with the fireworks, while being broadcast on local radio stations as the night sky lights up. “The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has been a part of this exciting celebration for 48 years and is pleased that the tradition continues for the broader community,” said Philharmonic President & CEO Nathan Newbrough.

While residents celebrate the 4th of July “from their porch” they are encouraged to tune-in to one of the partnering radio stations including Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR to hear the concert broadcast. The fireworks will also be live streamed by KKTV with live reports and footage from select firework locations.

Partnering with several communities, the following locations will be presenting firework displays, weather-permitting - without public access . These shows will be visible to residents at their homes across the region; see COS4thofJuly.org for details:

● The Broadmoor

● Cherokee Ridge Golf Course

● The Club at Flying Horse

● The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

● Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

● Fort Carson – July 2

● Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

● Patty Jewett Golf Course

Additional communities will be hosting firework displays while also participating in the regional coordinated efforts to bring fireworks across the county. Visit COS4thofJuly.org for more information:

● Banning Lewis Ranch

● Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC – ticketed event

● Rocky Mountain Vibes – July 2; ticketed event