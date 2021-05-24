Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who dragged a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death has been granted parole after serving about 10 years in prison.

Detra Farries was given a 20-year sentence for the horrific crime that was carried out on Feb. 23, 2011 that claimed the life of Iraq War veteran Allen Rose. She was found guilty of reckless manslaughter among other charges. 11 News partner The Gazette was the first to report Farries was granted parole on Friday.

Rose was trying to tow Farries’ vehicle from a Colorado Springs apartment complex on Feb. 23, 2011 when she jumped inside her vehicle and drove off. Rose ran after her and ended up getting tangled in the cables. He was dragged by Farries’ SUV 1.4 miles through the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Horrified onlookers desperately tried to wave Farries down. Farries never stopped, and Rose was only freed when he came loose from the cables and landed in the street. He died at the hospital later that day.

Although she was granted parole, Farries was still in Colorado Department of Corrections custody as of Monday afternoon according to a spokesperson. She is scheduled to be released in June.

