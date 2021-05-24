Voice of the consumer: How to obtain a COVID vaccine for your young adult

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis and top state health officials are encouraging all 12- to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved for emergency use for that age group.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), there are nearly 300,000 12- to 15-year-olds in Colorado. Eleven percent of children in that age group have already been vaccinated.

“We have to keep up the pace over the next few weeks,” Gov. Polis said.

According to the state, schools and childcare make up the highest proportion of newly reported outbreaks.

“We do continue to see that highest rate of disease among middle school and high school students,” said Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist. “We need to see increased vaccination rate among those individuals to protect them from infection.”

According to CDPHE, Pfizer’s vaccine trial for 12- to 15-year-olds included 2,260 children. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, which was unvaccinated. There were no COVID cases in the vaccinated group.

Additionally, CDPHE said there were no severe side effects clearly associated with the vaccine in children. Trial participants experienced symptoms similar to other age groups, including temporary arm soreness, fatigue, headache, chills and muscle aches.

Even if parents are vaccinated, state health officials say they still need to be careful.

“It’s important that parents continue to take precautions for those younger children to protect them from infection,” Herlihy said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has also announced that it’s safe for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other routine immunizations.

Many health care providers are requiring parents to be present when children are vaccinated.

Sign up for a vaccine at Children’s Hospital Colorado by visiting childrenscolorado.org/getvaccinated or calling 720-777-8889. Minors must come with a parent or legal guardian.

UCHealth requires parental consent for anyone 12 to 17 years old. For their first dose, adolescents should be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have a parent or guardian sign UCHealth’s Vaccine Consent Form for Minors and bring it with them. The form can be found at www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine. You can also visit that web address to find a UCHealth vaccine location.

The Broadmoor World Arena’s drive-thru clinic is also offering vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds. Centura said a parent or guardian must be present. The clinic is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and accepts walk ups. More information can be found at www.centura.org/vaccine.

Safeway said its pharmacies are also accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. An adult must sign a consent and release form for minors. Find more information at www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.

The state health department has a vaccine hotline that’s open 24/7. Call 1-877-268-2926 for more information. You can also call 211 or text “vaccine” to 667873 to get contact information for your preferred health care provider to sign up for a vaccine.

El Paso County Public Health also has a list of upcoming vaccine clinics and a map showing all the different locations administering vaccines in the county at www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine.

