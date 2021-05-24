Advertisement

Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders

USAFA graduation road closures.
USAFA graduation road closures.(USAFA)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Thunderbirds are set to perform for the United States Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday!

The Academy is closed to non-DoD ID cardholders and will not be accessible for viewing Thunderbirds flyovers this week.

“For safety reasons, the public is reminded not to stop along Interstate 25 to watch any of the Thunderbird performances,” a representative for the Academy wrote on Twitter.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to do a practice of their full performance on Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

The performance on Wednesday, May 26, is expected to take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

You can submit your pictures and videos of the Thunderbirds for a chance to see them on TV here:

Multiple roads will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday in the area of the Academy:

