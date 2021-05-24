Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan near Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street in Colorado Springs.

RIGHT NOW:

Dozens of Mountain Shadows residents have gathered near Garden of the Gods and 30th St.

They oppose a proposed development here. They tell me this would make the area significantly less safe when it comes to fire evacuation plans. pic.twitter.com/Z2ayeFY1XI — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) May 23, 2021

Colorado Springs City Council will reportedly vote on a proposal Tuesday that would create both residential and commercial zoning buildings in the area. The proposed area would extend from Flying W Ranch to the entrance of Glen Eyrie.

Click here to read more about the proposal.

Mountain Shadows residents gathered to protest this proposed plan, saying they feel the development would create problems if another fire like the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire were to happen.

“We remember evacuating from Mountain Shadows during the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire and the horrific traffic jams we experienced. Many residents felt that they were not going to escape the fire because of the limited egress roads out of this area,” said Bill Wysong, president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association.

City Council says this one of the buildings could be an apartment building that would reportedly be about two or three stories tall and could hold more than 400 units.

Jeff Norton, who’s lived in the Mountain Shadows area for more than 29 years, tells 11 News if this plan were approved, it would cause severe traffic issues in the area.

“Our group is primarily concerned about fire evacuation and the problem that an additional 1,000+ individuals are going to make at a particular choke point at Garden of the Gods and 30th Street. Which ends up being one of the major evacuation routes out of here,” says Norton.

City Council will reportedly vote on the proposed plan during a meeting on Tuesday after hearing from community members. According to the city’s planning and community development director, Peter Wysocki, it is still very early on in the process. Wysocki says if this plan is approved on Tuesday by council members, the company can move forward to decide if this area will be zoned for residential or commercial businesses.

11 News reached out the Colorado Springs City Council for a statement, but they say since this is a quasi judicial hearing, they would not comment before the meeting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

