Mountain Metro buses to return to full capacity on May 28

Undated photo of a Mountain Metro bus in Colorado Springs.
Undated photo of a Mountain Metro bus in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In another sign of the improving pandemic, Colorado Springs’ bus system has announced it will return to full capacity at the end of the week!

Mountain Metro says the move extends to all of its buses including its ADA paratransit services. Passengers will still be required to wear a mask unless they fall under the following exemption criteria:

- A child under the age of 2 years;

- A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act

- A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations

There will be no changes to current service levels at this time.

The move will go into Friday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

