MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sex assault suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Michael Daniels, 40, is wanted on multiple assault charges, including assault causing injury. He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black male weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Holmquist, 30, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order, and reckless endangerment. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is a white male.

Vershaun Allen, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including sex assault, attempt to influence, aggravated robbery with a weapon, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft. Allen is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-four-year-old Lena Exline is facing drug charges, charges of driving under restraint and charges of unlawful display of license plate. Exline is described as 5-foot-1 and 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is a white female.

Isaiah Cannon, 19, is wanted on multiple burglary charges including burglary involving assault, charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon, theft charges, and charges of felony menacing with a weapon. He is described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Dwain Boyd, 34, is wanted on charges of burglary involving assault and robbery and aggravated robbery with a weapon. He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

