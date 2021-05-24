Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.
Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sex assault suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

daniels

Michael Daniels, 40, is wanted on multiple assault charges, including assault causing injury. He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black male weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

holmquist

Brandon Holmquist, 30, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order, and reckless endangerment. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is a white male.

holmquist

Vershaun Allen, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including sex assault, attempt to influence, aggravated robbery with a weapon, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft. Allen is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

holmquist

Thirty-four-year-old Lena Exline is facing drug charges, charges of driving under restraint and charges of unlawful display of license plate. Exline is described as 5-foot-1 and 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is a white female.

daniels

Isaiah Cannon, 19, is wanted on multiple burglary charges including burglary involving assault, charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon, theft charges, and charges of felony menacing with a weapon. He is described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

boyd

Dwain Boyd, 34, is wanted on charges of burglary involving assault and robbery and aggravated robbery with a weapon. He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation
The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

USAFA graduation road closures.
Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders
Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect
5/24/21
WATCH: Police search for armed suspect in Fountain
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole