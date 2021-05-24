Advertisement

Mistrial declared for suspect in 2019 day care raid involving children behind false wall

The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper...
The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper right. Katelynn Nelson is pictured in the bottom right.(Source: Colorado Springs Police Department/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The case against a former Colorado Springs child care operator will remain in limbo a few more months.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Carla Faith’s trial, originally slated for this week, will now happen in September due to the prosecution’s decision to try Faith and two other defendants in the case together.

“That couldn’t be accomplished under current social distancing restrictions,” said Jon Sarche, a spokesperson with the Colorado Judicial Department.

Faith was arrested in 2019 after Springs police officers executed a welfare check at one of her four day cares and discovered nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement. According to police at the time, the welfare check was initiated following multiple complaints that Faith’s Play Mountain Place facility was housing more kids than it was licensed to.

“The owner, identified as 58-year-old Carla Faith, refused to cooperate with officers; however, officers could hear the noises of children coming from her home,” said Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of 3 years old. Officers immediately began working with [The Colorado Department of Human Services] to release the children back to their parents.”

Three other facilities would go on to be closed during the course of the investigation. Previous coverage on that investigation can be read here, here, here and here.

Faith is facing numerous counts of knowing/reckless child abuse without injury, as well as charges for running a child care facility without a license and attempting to influence a public servant. She has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Co-defendants Christina Swauger and Katelynn Nelson will now be tried with Faith on Sept. 13.

