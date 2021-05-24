Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking people to avoid the area of Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain on Monday.
The alert went out at about 4:30 p.m. At the same time, Mesa Ridge Parkway was closed from I-25 to Highway 85 as police searched for an armed suspect. The closure was impacting traffic on Mesa Ridge Parkway along with I-25.
The following was posted to the City of Fountain Facebook page::
“Police activity in the area of Willow Springs Ponds. Please avoid the area and please stay off the trails that connect to the ponds. Hwy 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway is closed from I-25 to Hwy 85.”
The area is on the north side of Fountain Creek Regional Park.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew at the scene.
