Advertisement

Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking people to avoid the area of Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain on Monday.

The alert went out at about 4:30 p.m. At the same time, Mesa Ridge Parkway was closed from I-25 to Highway 85 as police searched for an armed suspect. The closure was impacting traffic on Mesa Ridge Parkway along with I-25.

The following was posted to the City of Fountain Facebook page::

“Police activity in the area of Willow Springs Ponds. Please avoid the area and please stay off the trails that connect to the ponds. Hwy 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway is closed from I-25 to Hwy 85.”

The area is on the north side of Fountain Creek Regional Park.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation
The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

USAFA graduation road closures.
Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders
5/24/21
WATCH: Police search for armed suspect in Fountain
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole