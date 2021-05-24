Advertisement

Pikes Peak Traveland
Pikes Peak Traveland(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking to rent or buy a camper, it might be difficult to find one nowadays.

Pikes Peak Traveland, off of East Platte in Colorado Springs, said the demand is higher than the supply industry-wide. There is also a nationwide interest in people wanting to travel by RV, but factories only have so much raw material.

“I foresee that this will go on for awhile because people have experienced the opportunity to get out and see this great state that we live in in Colorado. People drive thousands of miles to come to our backyard and vacation,” said Jerry Van Brunt of Pikes Peak Traveland.

Pikes Peak Traveland said they’re seeing a mix of people wanting to travel by RV, from young families who may not have traveled by RV before to older, more seasoned couples who may want to upgrade their vehicle.

“When you’re in an RV, you can dictate where you’re going to sleep, you can dictate where you’re going to eat and you can dictate how you’re going to travel so you’re not reliant on restaurants, hotels or airlines or cruise ships or anything like that,” said Van Brunt.

