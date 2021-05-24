Advertisement

Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road

Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire in Colorado Springs in an area above the Broadmoor near Gold Camp Road on Monday.

According to the United States Forest Service, the fire was estimated at less than an acre at last update. Firefighters were utilizing UTV’s and walking in on foot to fight the fire which was in a very remote area. The Colorado Springs Fire Department had about 30 firefighters dedicated to tackling the fire as of 4:45 p.m. A helicopter was also called to assist in the fight.

The fire was located in an area between the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Mt. Rosa. No structures were threatened last time this article was updated.

The United States Forest Service is reporting lightning as the cause of the fire.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote the following on Twitter:

