COVID-19 cases going down in Colorado as vaccinate rates climb

A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Ashley Franco
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As vaccinations go up, coronavirus cases across Colorado are going down.

El Paso County is seeing some of its best numbers in months as it approaches nearly 40 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated: cases are down, the positivity rate is down, and critically, hospitalizations are down.

El Paso County data

When including those who have received the first shot of a two-dose vaccine, that number rises above 45 percent.

There’s still room to improve; at nearly 46 percent, that number is only good enough to place El Paso County at 38th among the state’s 64 counties. To compare, the top five counties statewide -- San Juan, Summit, San Miguel, Mineral and Eagle -- have 74 percent or more of their eligible populations vaccinated. In Denver County, similar in size to El Paso County, nearly 67 percent have received at least one shot.

El Paso County data

Statewide, health officials pushing to get the 12-29 population vaccinated. Cases and hospitalizations in the state have been trending significantly younger as more and more adults receive their shot.

“We do continue to see that highest rate of disease among middle school and high school students, and this is really where we have the greatest opportunity ... we need to see increased vaccination rates, among those individuals to protect them from infection,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

As Colorado leaders and the state health department shift their focus to the younger ages during the fight against the virus, they ask anybody who is around the littlest Coloradans to get their vaccine if they haven’t already. Currently, kids under 12 are not eligible the shot.

