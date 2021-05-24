Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation
The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

USAFA graduation road closures.
Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders
Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect
5/24/21
WATCH: Police search for armed suspect in Fountain
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees