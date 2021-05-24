Advertisement

Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton...
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) skates in the background during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By STEVE OVERBEY
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift Colorado to a series sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win in Game 4 of the West Division series.

Colorado outscored St. Louis 20-7 in the series and trailed for just 7:12 over the four games.

Colorado completed its first four-game sweep since beating Vancouver in the quarterfinal round of the 2001 playoffs. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues.

