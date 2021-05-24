Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift Colorado to a series sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win in Game 4 of the West Division series.

Colorado outscored St. Louis 20-7 in the series and trailed for just 7:12 over the four games.

Colorado completed its first four-game sweep since beating Vancouver in the quarterfinal round of the 2001 playoffs. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.