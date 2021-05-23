UCCS baseball wins first RMAC Tournament Championship in school history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Five years after the creation of baseball at UCCS, the Mountain Lions are headed to regionals.

The UCCS baseball team upset #1 Colorado Mesa for the second time in two games, winning 18-9 Saturday in the RMAC Tournament Championship at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. Fueled by a eight-run 5th inning, the Mountain Lions overcame an early deficit to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA South Central Regional. The tournament title is the first in program history.

UCCS holds a 30-11 record in 2021, and will find out their opening round opponent during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.