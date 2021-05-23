Advertisement

UCCS baseball wins first RMAC Tournament Championship in school history

UCCS baseball defeats Colorado Mesa 18-9 in the RMAC Tournament Championship game
UCCS baseball defeats Colorado Mesa 18-9 in the RMAC Tournament Championship game(Other)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Five years after the creation of baseball at UCCS, the Mountain Lions are headed to regionals.

The UCCS baseball team upset #1 Colorado Mesa for the second time in two games, winning 18-9 Saturday in the RMAC Tournament Championship at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. Fueled by a eight-run 5th inning, the Mountain Lions overcame an early deficit to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA South Central Regional. The tournament title is the first in program history.

UCCS holds a 30-11 record in 2021, and will find out their opening round opponent during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation
The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on...
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton...
Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win
Toasty entertains the crowd Saturday at UCHealth Park
Rocky Mountain Vibes blank GJ Rockies in season opener
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, hits St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in...
Avalanche player suspended 8 games for hit to head during 1st round of the playoffs