Rocky Mountain Vibes blank GJ Rockies in season opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes collected a win in their long-awaited return to UCHealth Park.

The Vibes took down the Grand Junction Rockies 2-0 Saturday in their season opener, scoring both runs in the second inning. Griffin Barnes and Juan Barboza collected RBIs in the win. Vibes starter Angel Camacho pitched seven scoreless inning, striking out four batters.

The victory is the first for the Vibes as part of the MLB’s new “Partner League,” and their first home game since September 2019. The Vibes and Rockies meet against Sunday at UCHealth Park. First pitch is at 6:30pm.

