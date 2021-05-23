Advertisement

Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood

Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation involving a potentially-armed man on Carmel Circle on May 23, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police briefly swarmed a Colorado Springs neighborhood after a man was seen walking around with what looked like a rifle.

Officers responded to Carmel Circle around 6 a.m. Sunday after receiving calls that a man with a gun was outside firing shots in the air. He ran into a house after law enforcement pulled up. Police told 11 News they saw bullet holes along the side of that home.

Neighbors were briefly told to stay inside their homes while officers tried to make contact with the suspect.

Police cleared the scene by 7:30 a.m. without taking anyone into custody. A sergeant tells 11 News that while the man never came out of the house, police received indication he was carrying a paintball gun, not a real gun.

