‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors saved the day when a kitchen fire ignited in a southeast Springs apartment Saturday night.

Uhura Grant says she and her husband were snuggled in for a movie night when they heard screaming.

“At first, we thought it was a fight, so we kind of listened,” she told 11 News. “Then she yelled, ‘My house is on fire, someone call 911!’”

Grant grabbed her fire extinguisher and ran towards the screaming.

“When we got there, [the occupants] were trying to come out of the house. And she had her own fire extinguisher, but she didn’t know how to use it,” Grant said. “So, I had already pulled the pin on mine. So I just ran in, and she was having a kitchen fire. The stove was on fire, the wall was on fire. Then I put it out.”

By the time firefighters pulled up, there was nothing for them to extinguish.

“Neighbors did a great job,” said Lt. Doug Pape with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “They had an extinguisher in their apartment. They brought that extinguisher with them. The occupant of the fire apartment was unable to use her extinguisher due to a training issue, but the neighbor knew how to do it and was able to go in and extinguish the fire.”

“God blessing us being able to do that to help them, because, like the fire department said, when they got here, it was out. So they really didn’t have much to do but get some of the smoke out the house. I went in after and turned all the power, lights, the switchbox, switched everything off. Made sure there was no power running through the apartment. Made sure there was no power going to the stove or nothing like that,” said Grant’s husband, Andrew Merritt.

Without Grant’s quick thinking, the fire could have easily gotten out of control and taken other units with it, Pape said.

“This is a multi-family complex. There are multiple units in here, could have extended to additional units, and possibly even trapped people in their units.”

“It’s in the middle of the building. Basically, it would have took everything around it out. That means down, up, side to side, all of that,” Merritt said.

“If she lost her apartment, it would have been devastating for the whole complex,” Grant added.

Pape said the biggest takeaway from the neighbors’ heroics is the importance of knowing how to use items like fire extinguishers.

“I think the lesson is to know the fire safety equipment you have in your home and how to use it. How to use the fire extinguisher with the simple acronym of PASS. Which is Pull the Pin. Aim. Squeeze, and Sweep.”

“Luckily we know what to do in times of crisis,” Merritt said. “My wife jumped into action again.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.