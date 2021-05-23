Advertisement

‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment

The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. Firefighters say had the neighbors not intervened, the blaze could have spread and threatened other units.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors saved the day when a kitchen fire ignited in a southeast Springs apartment Saturday night.

Uhura Grant says she and her husband were snuggled in for a movie night when they heard screaming.

“At first, we thought it was a fight, so we kind of listened,” she told 11 News. “Then she yelled, ‘My house is on fire, someone call 911!’”

Grant grabbed her fire extinguisher and ran towards the screaming.

“When we got there, [the occupants] were trying to come out of the house. And she had her own fire extinguisher, but she didn’t know how to use it,” Grant said. “So, I had already pulled the pin on mine. So I just ran in, and she was having a kitchen fire. The stove was on fire, the wall was on fire. Then I put it out.”

By the time firefighters pulled up, there was nothing for them to extinguish.

“Neighbors did a great job,” said Lt. Doug Pape with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “They had an extinguisher in their apartment. They brought that extinguisher with them. The occupant of the fire apartment was unable to use her extinguisher due to a training issue, but the neighbor knew how to do it and was able to go in and extinguish the fire.”

“God blessing us being able to do that to help them, because, like the fire department said, when they got here, it was out. So they really didn’t have much to do but get some of the smoke out the house. I went in after and turned all the power, lights, the switchbox, switched everything off. Made sure there was no power running through the apartment. Made sure there was no power going to the stove or nothing like that,” said Grant’s husband, Andrew Merritt.

Without Grant’s quick thinking, the fire could have easily gotten out of control and taken other units with it, Pape said.

“This is a multi-family complex. There are multiple units in here, could have extended to additional units, and possibly even trapped people in their units.”

“It’s in the middle of the building. Basically, it would have took everything around it out. That means down, up, side to side, all of that,” Merritt said.

“If she lost her apartment, it would have been devastating for the whole complex,” Grant added.

Pape said the biggest takeaway from the neighbors’ heroics is the importance of knowing how to use items like fire extinguishers.

“I think the lesson is to know the fire safety equipment you have in your home and how to use it. How to use the fire extinguisher with the simple acronym of PASS. Which is Pull the Pin. Aim. Squeeze, and Sweep.”

“Luckily we know what to do in times of crisis,” Merritt said. “My wife jumped into action again.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect
5/24/21
WATCH: Police search for armed suspect in Fountain
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
USAFA graduation road closures.
Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders