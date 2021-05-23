Advertisement

In-person high school graduations slated for the week

(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Pikes Peak region school districts are hosting in-person graduation for their seniors this coming week. This comes following a year of flipping between in-person and at-home learning.

Academy District 20 has a week full of graduation for their high schools; you can find that information here.

District 49 will host their graduations this coming week; information can be found here.

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 has their graduation coming up as well; that information can be found here.

Harrison School District 2 will hold their graduations this week; information can be found here.

Districts 11 and 3 had most of their graduation the week of May 16.

