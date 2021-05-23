Advertisement

Boy, 6, killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 11:26 PM MDT
ORANGE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) -A 6-year-old California boy was killed in a road rage shooting during the morning rush hour. The gunman is still at large, and while the investigation is ongoing, authorities have little information to work off.

Authorities say the mother of 6-year-old Aiden Leos was driving him to kindergarten Friday morning on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California. A road rage suspect fired a shot that went through the trunk and hit the little boy, who was in the back in a booster seat, in the stomach.

Aiden was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Aiden Leos, 6, was riding in the backseat of his mother's car when a road rage suspect fired a shot that went through the trunk and hit the little boy in the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Source: GoFundMe)

Investigators do not know yet how many shots were fired by the suspect. The details of the road rage incident are unclear.

A couple who was driving past pulled over to help the mother, who had taken her injured son out of the backseat.

“She was driving. Another car, I guess, passed her up. As she changed lanes, they got behind her and basically shot into the back of the car, and they hit her son,” Reyes Valdivia said.

The gunman is still at large. Detectives are asking anyone with dashcam or cell phone video to contact the California Highway Patrol. They are already looking at Caltrans cameras that may have captured the incident.

The 6-year-old victim’s sister, Alexis Cloonan, pleaded with the public for help Friday.

“Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He was only 6, and he was so sweet,” she said.

GoFundMe has been set up to help with the boy’s burial costs, replace the mother’s car and help pay for living expenses while she is not able to work after this tragedy. It has raised more than $140,000.

The CHP says the shooting is unrelated to dozens of pellet and BB gun attacks on freeway drivers across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties that began in early May.

