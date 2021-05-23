Advertisement

Body pulled from water at Bear Creek Lake Park following hours-long recovery operation

West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence...
West Metro firefighters and divers, as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Marine Evidence Recovery Team and South Metro firefighters responded to Bear Creek Lake Park in suburban Denver on May 22, 2021 on reports of a missing person in the water. Rescue efforts later became recovery efforts. A body believed to be that of the victim was recovered from the water on May 23, 2021.(West Metro Fire)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing person ended tragically when a body was pulled from a Colorado lake overnight.

Divers with West Metro Fire were called to Bear Creek Lake Park Saturday afternoon on reports of a paddle boarder who had gone in the water and hadn’t come back up.

Two hours later, the mission changed from a rescue to a recovery.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team joined the effort, providing a vessel “furnished with two side-scan, down-scan sonar imaging units, an ROV that is an underwater vehicle they can send down with lights, a camera, sonar and a grappler, and a towable sonar that can scan hundreds of feet deep,” CPW said.

The recovery team located the victim’s body early Sunday morning.

While the deceased is undergoing an autopsy, the incident is expected to be confirmed as the fourth drowning in Colorado this year. The victim has not been publicly identified.

2020 was a record year for water fatalities in Colorado, with 34 drownings.

Click here for information on staying safe while enjoying Colorado’s rivers and lakes.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started in the Green Valley Apartments off South Chelton near Murray on May 22, 2021. ...
‘It would have took everything out’: Quick-thinking neighbors put out fire in Springs apartment
Springs police officers are seen blocking the roadway while officers tried to sort a situation...
Paintball gun mistaken for real gun in east Springs neighborhood
Dozens of residents attended a rally Sunday to bring awareness to a proposed development plan...
Mountain Shadows residents rally Sunday in opposition of proposed development plan
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Part of Mesa Ridge Parkway closed in the Fountain area from I-25 to Highway 85 as authorities search for an armed suspect
5/24/21
WATCH: Police search for armed suspect in Fountain
Police block a roadway for a fire near Cheyenne Mountain west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs near Gold Camp Road
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
USAFA graduation road closures.
Thunderbirds to perform for U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Wednesday; Academy closed to non-DoD cardholders