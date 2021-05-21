Advertisement

WATCH: State health officials give update on COVID-19 in Colorado

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - State health officials will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 in the state and demonstrate the COVID-19 data and vaccine data dashboards.

Those in attendance will be:

  • Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE
  • Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE
  • Rachel Severson, MS, Immunization Section Data Analyst, CDPHE

The meeting is set to begin around 12:10 p.m. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman
Marijuana Generic
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado
Arrest photo for Joshua Silverthorn.
Colorado Springs PE teacher suspected of ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday

Latest News

Right now, eastbound I-70 is closed due to a crash near mile marker 107.
Eastbound I-70 closed Friday morning due to crash
Man facing felony charges for reportedly taking plywood from a homebuilding site in Colorado Springs
The passport program challenges young kids in the area to visit different parks, museum...
City of Colorado Springs launches passport program for young kids during the summer months
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Lyft offering 400 free rides for COVID-19 appointments in El Paso County