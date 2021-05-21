WATCH: State health officials give update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - State health officials will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 in the state and demonstrate the COVID-19 data and vaccine data dashboards.
Those in attendance will be:
- Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE
- Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE
- Rachel Severson, MS, Immunization Section Data Analyst, CDPHE
The meeting is set to begin around 12:10 p.m. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
