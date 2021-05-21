WATCH: State health officials give update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - State health officials will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 in the state and demonstrate the COVID-19 data and vaccine data dashboards.

Those in attendance will be:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE

Rachel Severson, MS, Immunization Section Data Analyst, CDPHE

The meeting is set to begin around 12:10 p.m. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.