Advertisement

UCHealth and VASA fitness partner to bring vaccine clinics to local gyms

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth and VASA fitness are partnering to offer club members and the public a quick and easy way to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mindi Bridges, VASA’s chief brand and marketing officer, said it’s important that members feel safe and comfortable while working out. “We want to contribute to the safety of our community and this is one way we thought we could help. We hope our members – along with our neighbors and friends – take advantage of the vaccine clinic opportunities and help these communities reach their vaccinations goals. We all look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat.”

VASA members, along with anyone over the age of 18, can stop by two of VASA’s Colorado Springs gym locations to get the vaccine in the coming weeks. There will reportedly be three clinics happening.

The dates, times and locations are below:

  • Monday, May 24, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., VASA Fitness, 3020 N. Nevada Ave.
  • Tuesday, May 25, 4 p.m-8 p.m., VASA Fitness, 455 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
  • Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-noon., VASA Fitness, 3020 N. Nevada Ave.

UCHealth says they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinics. Appointments or gym membership will not be necessary for the walk-in clinics.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman
Marijuana Generic
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado
Arrest photo for Joshua Silverthorn.
Colorado Springs PE teacher suspected of ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday

Latest News

Severe storms possible Saturday
Windy Today with Spotty Showers
Covid-19 graphic
State health officials give update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Severe storms possible Saturday
Severe storms possible Saturday
Right now, eastbound I-70 is closed due to a crash near mile marker 107.
Eastbound I-70 closed Friday morning due to crash