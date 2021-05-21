UCHealth and VASA fitness partner to bring vaccine clinics to local gyms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth and VASA fitness are partnering to offer club members and the public a quick and easy way to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mindi Bridges, VASA’s chief brand and marketing officer, said it’s important that members feel safe and comfortable while working out. “We want to contribute to the safety of our community and this is one way we thought we could help. We hope our members – along with our neighbors and friends – take advantage of the vaccine clinic opportunities and help these communities reach their vaccinations goals. We all look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat.”

VASA members, along with anyone over the age of 18, can stop by two of VASA’s Colorado Springs gym locations to get the vaccine in the coming weeks. There will reportedly be three clinics happening.

The dates, times and locations are below:

Monday, May 24, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., VASA Fitness, 3020 N. Nevada Ave.

Tuesday, May 25, 4 p.m-8 p.m., VASA Fitness, 455 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-noon., VASA Fitness, 3020 N. Nevada Ave.

UCHealth says they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinics. Appointments or gym membership will not be necessary for the walk-in clinics.

