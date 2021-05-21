RECALL: IKEA bowls, plates and mugs pose a burn hazard

(KKTV) - More than 140,000 bowls, plates and mugs are being recalled as they pose a burn hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Wednesday for the IKEA products. Click here for more on the products and the recall.

The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard. A photo of the products is at the top of this article. The recall involved the “HEROISK” and “TALRIKA” bowls, plates, and mugs made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material from renewable sources.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund. The items were sold nationwide and online from August 2019 through May 2021.

