Police arrest man while searching for a suspect in a different case

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1300 block of East 4th Street for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found a man who was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers say they have a possible suspect in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

While searching for the stabbing suspect, police reportedly found another man who was wanted on an assault warrant for a different case. This suspect is now in custody.

If you have any information on the stabbing incident, call Pueblo Police right away.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

