Man facing felony charges for reportedly taking plywood from a homebuilding site in Colorado Springs

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are asking homeowners to be on the lookout for thefts after one man reportedly stole lumber from a homebuilding site early Friday morning.

Police were reportedly in the area near Tochal Drive and N Union Boulevard in Black Forest when they saw two vehicles leaving the area quickly with a large amount of lumber in the back.

Officers were reportedly able to stop one of the SUV’s and found about 70 pieces of plywood. The lumber was reportedly taken from one of the homebuilding sites on a nearby street. A total of 150 pieces of lumber was reportedly taken.

Police have reportedly increased patrol in the area due to numerous recent incidents of construction theft. Oduan Barrera was reportedly taken into custody for felony theft.

Police are asking homeowners in the area to be on the lookout for thefts and report any suspicious circumstances to police at 719-444-7000.

