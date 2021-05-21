Advertisement

One man facing DUI charges after reportedly hitting a motorcycle Friday morning

One person is facing DUI charges after a crash early Friday morning in Pueblo. Pueblo police...
One person is facing DUI charges after a crash early Friday morning in Pueblo. Pueblo police say the crash happened near Lake Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, closing the westbound lanes of Pueblo Boulevard.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is facing DUI charges after a crash early Friday morning in Pueblo. Pueblo police say the crash happened near Lake Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, closing the westbound lanes of Pueblo Boulevard.

The driver of an SUV reportedly hit a motorcycle. The two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital; their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody for DUI.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

