Motorcyclist seriously injured Thursday evening in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday evening following a crash on the east side of the city.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. just west of Powers Boulevard and Platte Avenue. Westbound Platte was closed along with the southbound off-ramp from Powers onto Platte for the investigation. This article was last updated at 6:55 p.m. and police believe the roadway would be closed for several more hours.

Early into the investigation, police believe a motorcyclist rear-ended another car. It isn’t clear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major impact on traffic.

