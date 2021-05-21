Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $500 million for Friday night’s drawing with a cash value of about $340 million

Colorado lottery billboard 5/21/21.
Colorado lottery billboard 5/21/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A jackpot estimated at about $515 million with a cash value of more than $340 million is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing

If a jackpot is hit at $515 million it will mark the ninth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history!

The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five numbers and the Mega Ball are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 shot to win the second prize of at least $1 million by matching five numbers.

Click here for more from Colorado Lottery.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman
Marijuana Generic
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado
Arrest photo for Joshua Silverthorn.
Colorado Springs PE teacher suspected of ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday

Latest News

Severe storms possible Saturday
Windy Today with Spotty Showers
Vaccine
UCHealth and VASA fitness partner to bring vaccine clinics to local gyms
Covid-19 graphic
State health officials give update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Severe storms possible Saturday
Severe storms possible Saturday