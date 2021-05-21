Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $500 million for Friday night’s drawing with a cash value of about $340 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A jackpot estimated at about $515 million with a cash value of more than $340 million is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing

If a jackpot is hit at $515 million it will mark the ninth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history!

The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five numbers and the Mega Ball are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 shot to win the second prize of at least $1 million by matching five numbers.

