Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $500 million for Friday night’s drawing with a cash value of about $340 million
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A jackpot estimated at about $515 million with a cash value of more than $340 million is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
If a jackpot is hit at $515 million it will mark the ninth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history!
The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching five numbers and the Mega Ball are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 shot to win the second prize of at least $1 million by matching five numbers.
