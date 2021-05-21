Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were called to a neighborhood Thursday afternoon following multiple reports of a man entering homes and attacking people.

Just after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Pioneer Lane. The area is on the north end of Old Colorado City. According to police, a man had unlawfully entered multiple homes and assaulted residents. When officers tried making tried making contact with the suspect, he allegedly charged at police.

The suspect was tased before multiple officers were forced to take him into custody by hand. Two officers had minor injuries following the struggle. Several of the victims involved in the home invasions had non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Christopher McIntyre. Last time this article was updated at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, McIntrye remained in the El Paso County Jail.

