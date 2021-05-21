Advertisement

Lyft offering 400 free rides for COVID-19 appointments in El Paso County

Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:47 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lyft, the ride-sharing company, is offering 400 free rides in El Paso County for anyone who needs a ride to any of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the county. The free rides will be offered until June 30, 2021.

In order to get the code, you will need to call 2-1-1 and either create or use your existing Lyft account. After you receive the code, you can request a driver and head to the nearest clinic. Click here to find a clinic near you.

The free rides is all part of Lyft’s Vaccine Acces Program, to help underserved communities access to the vaccine. This also aligns with El Paso County Public Health’s goal to make it easier to vaccine and reducing barriers.

The voucher codes were made possible in a partnership between Lyft, Homeward Pikes Peak, Pikes Peak United Way/2-1-1 and El Paso County Public Health.

Vaccines are available for anyone 12 year and up, but the Pfizer vaccine is the only one available for those between the ages of 12 – 17. Lyft does require minors to be accompanied by an adult.

