Jokic, Embiid, Curry announced as NBA MVP finalists

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.

A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize. Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs.

Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.

5/20/2021 6:26:40 PM (GMT -6:00)

