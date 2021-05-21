Advertisement

Former officers prosecuted in rough arrest out on bond

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Two former police officers facing criminal charges over the rough arrest of a woman with dementia last year are out on bond after turning themselves into authorities on Thursday.

Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali were taken into custody at the Larimer County jail in Fort Collins after each reporting there about an hour apart on Thursday. Jalali was released in the morning. A spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Hopp was released in the afternoon after posting bond, which had been set by a judge at $20,000.

Hopp is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Jalali is due to appear in court June 15.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Stock photo of police lights.
Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman
Marijuana Generic
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado
Arrest photo for Joshua Silverthorn.
Colorado Springs PE teacher suspected of ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday

Latest News

Deputy Michael Hutton was shot multiple times along I-70 in Colorado on 5/20/21.
Colorado deputy shot during an ambush-style attack is making great strides, donation sites set up
Right now, eastbound I-70 is closed due to a crash near mile marker 107.
Eastbound I-70 closed Friday morning in Colorado due to serious crash
Colorado lottery billboard 5/21/21.
Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $500 million for Friday night’s drawing with a cash value of about $340 million
Severe storms possible Saturday
Windy Today with Spotty Showers