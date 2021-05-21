Former officers prosecuted in rough arrest out on bond

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Two former police officers facing criminal charges over the rough arrest of a woman with dementia last year are out on bond after turning themselves into authorities on Thursday.

Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali were taken into custody at the Larimer County jail in Fort Collins after each reporting there about an hour apart on Thursday. Jalali was released in the morning. A spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Hopp was released in the afternoon after posting bond, which had been set by a judge at $20,000.

Hopp is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Jalali is due to appear in court June 15.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.