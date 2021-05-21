Eastbound I-70 closed Friday morning due to crash
GARFEILD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, eastbound I-70 is closed due to a crash near mile marker 107. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 6 at 105 (New Castle Exit) and will get back on the interstate on Canyon Creek Exit. The crash reportedly happened around 9 a.m. Friday between a semi and a car.
According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office two medical helicopters are in the area to assist the injured.
Westbound traffic is still open but it moving very slowly.
The closure of the eastbound side of I-70 is expected to last several hours. Those driving in the area are asked to drive carefully and not stop along the highway to view clean-up from the accident.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.