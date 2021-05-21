Colorado deputy shot during an ambush-style attack is making great strides, donation sites set up

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The man being hailed a hero following what authorities described as an ambush-style attack is making great strides in his recovery.

Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton was shot multiple times early Thursday morning along I-70 in Lincoln County. It was about 3 a.m. near Limon when a driver saw someone breaking into a truck. After the 911 call, Deputy Hutton arrived at the scene to investigate. Capt. Michael Yowell with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Hutton was “met with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times.”

Hutton was able to get himself to safety and administer first aid before other officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was later found dead in a field from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The following was posted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Friday afternoon:

“We have been inundated with requests for donation sites for the Hutton Family. We have established the LINCOLN COUNTY HERO FUND, were you can drop off monetary donations at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or at the First Bank of Hugo in Limon or Hugo. These donations will go directly to the Hutton Family to cover expenses incurred during their recovery. There is also a GoFundMe established!

Lastly, our partners at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have graciously offered to patrol our community this weekend, along side us. Our neighbors at the Limon Police Department, Hugo Marshal’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol are also helping us maintain the highest level of safety for everyone in Lincoln County.

We Love You, Lincoln County!”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office only has 10 deputies, so the attack took 10 percent of their force off the streets. Authorities added the body camera footage would be released to the public when it is appropriate.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page to help Deputy Hutton and his family.

Hutton Family support fund https://t.co/AZ4hMG5Xe2 — Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 21, 2021

