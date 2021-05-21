Advertisement

Colorado bill would convene study of police protest response

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to convene a study of law enforcement response to protests and evaluate their training on protecting First Amendment rights and ensuring peaceful demonstrations.

The measure comes after activists’ outrage on Denver and local police department’s response to last summer’s protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Elijah McClain in suburban Denver. The group led by the State Patrol would evaluate law enforcement training requirements for crowd control, stress management and other skills to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

The bill requires the group report findings and recommendations to the Legislature on or before Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman
Stock photo of police lights.
Man suspected of entering Colorado Springs homes and randomly attacking people
Arrest photo for Joshua Silverthorn.
Colorado Springs PE teacher suspected of ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday
Marijuana Generic
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado

Latest News

Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs
Children’s Hospital Colorado seeing twice as many kids struggling with mental health; what parents should look out for
5.21.2021
Storm chances continue...
More than 200 soldiers from the Fourth combat aviation brigade returned to Colorado Springs...
Family and friends welcome Fort Carson soldiers home after year-long deployment
5.21.2021
Storm chances ahead