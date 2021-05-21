Colorado bill would convene study of police protest response

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to convene a study of law enforcement response to protests and evaluate their training on protecting First Amendment rights and ensuring peaceful demonstrations.

The measure comes after activists’ outrage on Denver and local police department’s response to last summer’s protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Elijah McClain in suburban Denver. The group led by the State Patrol would evaluate law enforcement training requirements for crowd control, stress management and other skills to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

The bill requires the group report findings and recommendations to the Legislature on or before Jan. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.