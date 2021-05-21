City of Colorado Springs launches passport program for young kids during the summer months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local students are finishing out the 2020-2021 school year and are making plans for the summer. The city of Colorado Springs is launching the 150th adventure passport program.

This program challenges young kids in the area to visit different parks, museum exhibits and historic sites to learn more about the city’s history. Some of these locations include Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Garden of the Gods Parks, Rock Ledge Ranch and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

“While the program is designed for 2nd through 5th graders, all ages are encouraged to work together to explore our city,” said Meg Poole, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Program Coordinator. “Each location includes activities that provide lessons about what makes that site significant in our city’s history.”

Once kids complete the passport, they can bring them back to get a coupon for one free kiddie scoop at any Josh & John’s Ice Cream location.

The passports will be available for pickup on May 22 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum front desk or the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. They are available on a first come first served basis.

Click here to learn more about the program.

