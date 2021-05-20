You can now take a train up to Pikes Peak summit after 3.5 years as Cog Railway in Manitou Springs reopens Thursday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cog Railway is finally reopening Thursday after being closed for three and a half years.

The Cog Railway is a train system that takes people from Manitou Springs to the summit of Pikes Peak. After closing in October 2017 for remodel and construction, The Cog Railway is opening its doors to customers Thursday morning.

“We literally went on a round the world journey to figure out what needed to happen,” said Ted Johnston of the Cog Railway.

The Cog Railway in Manitou Springs is one of two in the country, although there are several in Europe including Switzerland and France. Officials in Manitou Springs went to Europe and met with experts who gave guidance on redoing the track infrastructure, purchasing new trains and remodeling the depot facility on Ruxton Avenue. The overall experience and route up to Pikes Peak remains the same though.

“This has been a long process that’s definitely had its ups and downs on a project this size. But, the fact that we’re going to be crossing the finish line is fantastic for us,” said Johnston.

Currently, there are 6 departures per day, but officials say more will be added in June. Click here to purchase tickets.

