WATCH: Governor Polis gives an update on the State’s response to COVID-19

COVID-19 in Colorado
COVID-19 in Colorado(AP Graphics)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is providing an update on the State’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Governor Polis will be joined by several leaders from the state including:

  • Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE
  • Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE
  • Dr. Suchitra Rao, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado

The press conference is expected to state at 12:30 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

