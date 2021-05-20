ThunderWolves open RMAC Tournament with upset win against No. 21 Roadrunners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The fifth-seeded Colorado State University Pueblo baseball team recorded a 10-7 upset victory of No. 21 and the second-seeded Metropolitan State University of Denver Roadrunners in the first game of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.

With the game tied 7-7 entering the ninth, the Pack (15-22) produced three runs in the top half of the inning to go up 10-7. Senior Andrew Coverly (Centennial, Colo.) pitched his third scoreless frame in the bottom half of the ninth and the ThunderWolves celebrated the tournament victory.

CSU Pueblo totaled 11 hits, as four players recorded two hits in the game. The ThunderWolves scored all 10 runs in just three innings, the third, sixth and ninth. The Roadrunners (32-9) recorded 12 hits. Both teams left eight runners on base. The Pack have now handed MSU Denver a third of their nine losses this season.

Player Performances

Coverly hurled three scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with one walk and one strikeout to earn the win. Senior righty Brett Matthews (Queen Creek, Ariz.) started and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts.

Sophomore Reggie Williams (1B, Castle Rock, Colo.) went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. He also drew a walk. Williams produced what proved to be the game-winning RBI in the ninth when he singled to right center to score Aidan Welch (Jr., INF, Seattle, Wash.).Welch went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. In the designated hitter spot, Matt Shea (Sr., INF, Corona, Calif.) went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and he drove in a run.Senior Logan Gibbons (UTL, Taylorsville, Utah) also recorded a 2-for-4 outing, as he totaled a team-best three RBI and scored a run.Lead-off man senior Kodee Martin (INF, Platte City, Mo.) scored twice and had one hit.

Game Summary

After two scoreless innings, the ThunderWolves produced the first runs of the game with a three spot in the third. A Williams single through the right side plated Martin to open the scoring, then Ty Lewis (Jr., INF, Pleasant Grove, Utah) scored Welch on a groundout to second. Finally, Shea doubled to left to score Williams.MSU Denver responded in the bottom half with four runs and the nationally ranked team had its first lead at 4-3. The Roadrunners then took a 5-3 advantage on a solo shot in the fourth.In the sixth, the Pack scored four runs to regain the lead at 7-5. With zero outs, Gibbons singled to center and scored Adrian Martinez (Sr., OF, Tucson, Ariz.) and Shea to tie the game. Gibbons then worked his way around to third and would score on a balk by the Roadrunner pitcher. Martin advanced to second on the misplay by the player on the mound and then scored on a Welch single up the middle.

The Roadrunners got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth on their third and fourth homers of the game and the game was tied again, this time at 7-7.Both starting pitchers were relieved in the seventh, as Coverly came in and shutdown the hot Roadrunner bats.

It remained a tie ballgame until the ninth when Welch doubled to start the frame and Williams came through with a single to right center to put the Pack ahead 8-7. After Williams stole second, Shea posted a one out single to put the first baseman at third. Martinez then put down a perfect sacrifice bunt that allowed Williams to score. Shea added an insurance run when Gibbons recorded a two-out single to center.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Pack defense performed a beautiful 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Next Up

The Pack will play at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the University of Colorado Springs Colorado and Regis University game, which started at 8 p.m.