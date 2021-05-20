Advertisement

Pueblo Police find drugs and several other items in car during traffic stop Wednesday Night

Pueblo Police were doing speed enforcement on Northern Avenue Wednesday night when they stopped a car with three young men inside when they found several items inside the car.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were doing speed enforcement on Northern Avenue Wednesday night when they stopped a car with three young men inside.

Police say they immediately smelled a ‘strong odor of marijuana’ coming from the car. The three young men reportedly got out of the car when police found a bag a marijuana, scales, a stack of cash, a bag of ammunition, and a pistol.

The young man who reportedly owned the gun is headed to the Pueblo Youth Center for Juvenile for the possesion of a firearm and possesion of a defaced firearm since teh serial number was filed off.

Charges will reportedly be filed for the other young men.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

