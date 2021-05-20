Advertisement

Physical education teacher reportedly arrested for ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’ Thursday

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested a physical education teacher from Monterey Elementary School for ‘internet sexual exploitation of a child’. Police arrested 34-year-old Joshua Silverthorn Thursday morning in an undercover operation in partnership with the Durango Police Department.

The school is in Harrison District 2. The district released a statement Thursday saying:

Harrison School District Two is required by law to inform parents when a staff member has been charged with certain crimes. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the district was notified by the Colorado Springs Police Department that Mr. Joshua Silverthorn, PE Teacher at Monterey Elementary, was arrested. He is charged with Internet Exploitation of a Child, which is a Class 4 Felony. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and at this time, no determinations have been made regarding the guilt or innocence of Mr. Silverthorn.

Harrison School District Two immediately placed Mr. Silverthorn on administrative leave, and as this is a personnel matter, it will be handled per district policy and state law.

Upon being hired, a full background check, including a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review and fingerprint submission to the Federal Bureau of Investigation was conducted. The background checks for Mr. Silverthorn did not indicate any prior inappropriate behavior or criminal activity.

Harrison School District Two and Monterey Elementary will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this matter.

On May 17, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) unit was contacted by the Durango Police Department on this case. They had reportedly been conducting an online, undercover operation over the last two months.

During that investigation, law enforcement reportedly communicated on the internet on various websites with people interested in having sex with children, one of which was reportedly identified as Silverthorn.

Police learned Silverthorne reportedly lived in Colorado Springs and took him into custody Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed for his home and his place of work.

This is still an active investigation. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

