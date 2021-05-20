Advertisement

Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies

Although the requirement has been lifted, Debra Walton said she plans to continue to wear a...
Although the requirement has been lifted, Debra Walton said she plans to continue to wear a mask while shopping at Kroger for her own safety.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - An abrupt relaxation of mask policies at some retail and grocery stores has left workers reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers.

Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joe’s and Target were among the growing list of big chains that are allowing vaccinated customers to shop mask-less, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Many, including Walmart and Target, are also allowing vaccinated workers to drop their masks.

Some workers took to social media to cheer, but many others protested. Some don’t trust customers to be truthful about their vaccination status.

