Masks are no longer required at Coors Field as of Friday

DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on Friday masks will no longer be required at Coors Field.

The team made an announcement on Thursday.

“Beginning with the Colorado Rockies home game on Friday, May 21, masks are no longer required in Coors Field, though they are still encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated,” a release from the Rockies read.

Click here for more on the policies at Coors Field.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.