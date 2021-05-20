Advertisement

Masks are no longer required at Coors Field as of Friday

With county mask and distancing restrictions lifted, fans sit along the third base line in...
With county mask and distancing restrictions lifted, fans sit along the third base line in Coors Field during the second inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on Friday masks will no longer be required at Coors Field.

The team made an announcement on Thursday.

“Beginning with the Colorado Rockies home game on Friday, May 21, masks are no longer required in Coors Field, though they are still encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated,” a release from the Rockies read.

Click here for more on the policies at Coors Field.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue
Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
The suspect caused the semi truck to swerve and roll off the road, spilling numerous small...
Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday
Dennis Eugene Hase
Sexually violent predator convicted of sex assault on a child moves to an El Paso County neighborhood

Latest News

Armand Bertram is suspected of slapping a child for not wearing a mask properly.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado school bus driver accused of slapping a child for not wearing a mask properly
Although the requirement has been lifted, Debra Walton said she plans to continue to wear a...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Spot storm possible today, remaining warm this weekend
Typical Spring Pattern Continues
Former Loveland Police Austin Hopp And Daria Jalali reportedly turned themselves on Thursday...
Former Loveland officers turn themselves in Thursday morning following the use-of-force arrest on an elderly woman