Major marijuana bust in Pueblo county with nearly $900,000 worth of drugs seized

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized an estimated $885,000 worth of marijuana product during a major bust in Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a home in the 100 block of 21st Lane east of Pueblo Wednesday morning after they received a tip about a possible marijuana grow. The resident was identified as Peixin Chen and Chen reportedly allowed detectives in the home.

“Detectives saw what appeared to be hundreds of marijuana plants in various stages of growth,” Gayle Perez with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. Detectives then exited the home and sought a search warrant.”

With help from the CBI authorities found 845 marijuana plants in the home and within a detached warehouse. Detectives also found 40 pounds of dried marijuana product and $23,000 in cash.

Chen is being charged with cultivation of 30 marijuana plants or more.

The building was condemned because of major alterations made to the electrical system.

