Advertisement

Major marijuana bust in Pueblo county with nearly $900,000 worth of drugs seized

Peixin Chen.
Peixin Chen.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized an estimated $885,000 worth of marijuana product during a major bust in Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a home in the 100 block of 21st Lane east of Pueblo Wednesday morning after they received a tip about a possible marijuana grow. The resident was identified as Peixin Chen and Chen reportedly allowed detectives in the home.

“Detectives saw what appeared to be hundreds of marijuana plants in various stages of growth,” Gayle Perez with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household. Detectives then exited the home and sought a search warrant.”

With help from the CBI authorities found 845 marijuana plants in the home and within a detached warehouse. Detectives also found 40 pounds of dried marijuana product and $23,000 in cash.

Chen is being charged with cultivation of 30 marijuana plants or more.

The building was condemned because of major alterations made to the electrical system.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perez and Nikki Olivas.
2 people arrested in Kansas following the murder of a man in a small Colorado town
A still frame from a video that allegedly shows a bus driver slapping a 10-year-old girl over a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver faces charges for allegedly slapping kid over mask dispute
Firefighters on the scene of a fire just behind Johnny's Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on...
Investigators believe a fire started by a homeless person sparked the blaze at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Colorado man accused of murdering his wife faces more charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue

Latest News

Warming Up!
Warmer Next Few Days
5/19/21
IN DEPTH: Autism, boxing collide in new book 'NOKI'
Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/19/21.
Standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday off N. Nevada Avenue
Operation: Step Up
719 Heroes, Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball invite community to help end Veteran Homelessness